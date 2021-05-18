Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 3%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.34 and last traded at $67.34. Approximately 1,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

