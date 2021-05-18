Tritax EuroBox plc Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BOXE opened at GBX 1.27 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.24. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

