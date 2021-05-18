Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 108.68 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 80.89 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 115.80 ($1.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.75.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2018. We invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes, across Continental Europe. We focus on key logistics hubs, which are close to major population centres in Europe's most-established logistics markets and have good availability of labour.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.