TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce Sells 6,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TrueCar alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00.

TRUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 494,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.