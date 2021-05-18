TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $45.22 million and $5.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

