Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.