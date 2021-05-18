Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.
TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.
In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
