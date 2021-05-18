Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 40.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 98.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.