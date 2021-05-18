Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.