TrumpCoin (TRUMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,262.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $716,987.88 and approximately $4,262.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00085896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00342503 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00040453 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

