Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 47,016 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,452. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

