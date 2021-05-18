Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $206.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.