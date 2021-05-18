Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $11,968,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 528,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

