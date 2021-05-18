Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 21,943 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,943 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 182,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,508. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

