TrustSwap Price Tops $2.20 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $193.70 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,235,838 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

