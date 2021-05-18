TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Down 28% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $216.91 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 28% against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00005407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00090636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01442723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.40 or 0.10979689 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,214,307 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

