TTC Trading Down 7.8% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

