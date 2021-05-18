Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.21

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.21 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 54.92 ($0.72). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 53.94 ($0.70), with a volume of 15,512,566 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.21. The company has a market capitalization of £768.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

