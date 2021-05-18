Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 30,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

