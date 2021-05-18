TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $27.48 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 242.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,559,999,231 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

