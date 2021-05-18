TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSP) Quiet Period To Expire on May 25th

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 25th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. During TuSimple’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

