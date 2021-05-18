TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s current price.

TSP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

