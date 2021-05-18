U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.39. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 299,647 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

