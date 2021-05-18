Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $16.84 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $57,650.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,409.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.32 or 0.07957555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.46 or 0.02539692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00204896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.60 or 0.00791535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.71 or 0.00665078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00583152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

