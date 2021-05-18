UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s current price.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DNLI stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,526. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

