UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.
Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
