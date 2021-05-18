UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last three months.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.