UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.75. 16,685 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

