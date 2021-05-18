UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $4.75 on Monday, hitting $72.75. 16,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

