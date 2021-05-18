UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.75. 16,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

