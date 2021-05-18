UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

PATH stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 16,685 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

