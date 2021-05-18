UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. Barclays started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 16,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

