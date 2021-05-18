Ultra Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $114.57 million and $1.72 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.79 or 0.02473306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.72 or 0.00648022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00070193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006632 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014438 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

