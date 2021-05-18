Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Cap of $222.44 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003428 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $222.44 million and $2.71 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

