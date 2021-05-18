Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $339,901.18 and approximately $10,860.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00091737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00397553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00230134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.03 or 0.01378223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

