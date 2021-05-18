Unicly Hashmasks Collection One Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,589.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $53,589.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Hashmasks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Hashmasks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.