Unido EP (UDO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,111.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $152,111.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,991,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

