Unigestion Holding SA Sells 10,957 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

