Unigestion Holding SA Sells 5,756 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

