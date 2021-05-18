Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.