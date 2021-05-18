UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Volume Tops $3.46 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $28.00 million and $3.46 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

