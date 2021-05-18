UniLend Hits One Day Volume of $4.57 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.