Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $11.85 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $271,521.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,567,126 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.