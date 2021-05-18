United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.