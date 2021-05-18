United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.74. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 52,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

