Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $90.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.