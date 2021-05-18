Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $161.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $852,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $637,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

