Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney Sells 35,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 1,570,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.