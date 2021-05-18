Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne Sells 2,500 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 1,570,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

