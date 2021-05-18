Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $3.33. Urban One shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 709,846 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 45.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 773,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

