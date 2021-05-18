US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Sells $5,208,879.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pietro Satriano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50.
USFD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,430,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
