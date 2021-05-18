US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Sells $5,208,879.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pietro Satriano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50.

USFD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,430,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,902. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

