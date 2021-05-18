USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.09

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.09 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $286,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,670 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

